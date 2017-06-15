London tower block fire: Death toll increases to 17

Seventeen people have now been confirmed dead in the London tower block fire.

The number of those killed in Grenfell Tower is expected to rise, however.

"Sadly I can confirm that the number of people that have died is now 17," Scotland Yard Commander Stuart Cundy said on Thursday.

"We do believe that number will sadly increase."

Thirty-seven people remain in hospital following Wednesday's fire, which completely destroyed the tower block in west London.

Of those, 17 are receiving critical care.