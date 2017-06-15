Advertisement

'Unknown numbers' of dead remain in Grenfell Tower following blaze

  • At least 17 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
  • There are still "unknown numbers" of people in Grenfell Tower but rescuers do not expect to find anyone else alive, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the scene this morning
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday
  • NHS England said 78 people are being treated in hospitals across London, with 18 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday
  • Forty fire trucks containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
London tower block fire: Death toll increases to 17

The Grenfell Tower death toll has been revised to 17.

Seventeen people have now been confirmed dead in the London tower block fire.

The number of those killed in Grenfell Tower is expected to rise, however.

"Sadly I can confirm that the number of people that have died is now 17," Scotland Yard Commander Stuart Cundy said on Thursday.

"We do believe that number will sadly increase."

Thirty-seven people remain in hospital following Wednesday's fire, which completely destroyed the tower block in west London.

Of those, 17 are receiving critical care.

