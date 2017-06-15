May orders full public inquiry into tower fire disaster

Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Mrs May, who visited the site in west London on Thursday, said the inquiry was needed to ensure "this terrible tragedy is properly investigated".

Earlier, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said "the truth has got to come out and will come out" as he visited volunteers helping the victims.

At least 17 people were killed when a blaze ripped through the 1970s tower block in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning.