London tower block fire: At least 12 killed but search for missing continues

  • At least 12 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
  • Emergency services are continuing to search for missing residents
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning
  • NHS England said 78 people are being treated in six hospitals across the capital, with 18 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday morning
  • Forty appliances containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
Messages of condolence to victims of tower block fire

WALLOFMSGS Play video

Messages of condolence have been left on a wall in west London in tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower block fire.

At least 12 people are known to have died in the inferno, which took hold in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"My heart goes out to everyone who lost loved ones and homes", read one of many messages.

Another said: "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure."

One man could be seen writing: "Our loss is heaven's gain".

