Messages of condolence to victims of tower block fire

Messages of condolence have been left on a wall in west London in tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower block fire.

At least 12 people are known to have died in the inferno, which took hold in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"My heart goes out to everyone who lost loved ones and homes", read one of many messages.

Another said: "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure."

One man could be seen writing: "Our loss is heaven's gain".