Advertisement

  1. National

London tower block fire: At least 12 killed but search for missing continues

  • At least 12 people have died following a blaze at a tower block in west London but the Metropolitan Police expects more fatalities
  • There are still "unknown numbers" of people in Grenfell Tower but rescuers do not expect to find anyone else alive, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said
  • The fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday
  • NHS England said 78 people are being treated in hospitals across London, with 18 in critical care
  • Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday
  • Forty fire trucks containing 250 firefighters attended the scene
  • The cause of the fire is not yet clear
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days
  • Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high
  • The building was upgraded at a cost of £8.6 million, with work finishing in May 2016
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
View all 23 updates ›

Queen's 'thoughts and prayers' with Grenfell Tower victims

The Queen also said it was 'heartening' to see the generosity shown by the community. Credit: PA

The Queen has said her "thoughts and prayers" are with the families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and the many others affected by the tragedy.

A statement said: "My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital.

"Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others.

"It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."

  1. Read more
  2. 23 updates
London tower block fire: At least 12 killed but search for missing continues

More on this story