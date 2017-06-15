Queen's 'thoughts and prayers' with Grenfell Tower victims

The Queen has said her "thoughts and prayers" are with the families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and the many others affected by the tragedy.

A statement said: "My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital.

"Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others.

"It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."