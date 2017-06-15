Volunteers work through the night to help after fire

Volunteers have been working through the night to do all they can to help those who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower block fire.

At an impromptu donations point set up outside the Westway Sport and Fitness Centre where people are being given emergency shelter, people were unloading care packages including clothes and food for victims.

One volunteer Shabraz Hussain came all the way from Birmingham because he was "so saddened" and "felt so helpless" after seeing the tower block fire that he felt he had to do something.

He said: "I just felt this need to come down and do something about it. Whatever I could to support the people."

An Age UK volunteer, Elaine, echoed when she said: "This is one of those atrocities that I couldn't just sit back and do nothing."