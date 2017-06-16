Advertisement

Live updates: Death toll of Grenfell Tower fire hits 30, and is likely to rise further

  • The search for people missing after the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in west London has entered a third day as police fear some of the victims may never be identified
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the blaze
  • At least 30 people have now been confirmed dead, and police say that number is likely to rise
  • Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped the number of dead does not reach 'triple figures'
  • The Queen and Prince William on Friday visited a rest centre helping those affected
  • The latest figures from NHS England show that 24 people who were injured in the fire are still being treated in hospitals across London, of whom 12 remain in a critical care
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
'At least 30' people now confirmed dead in Grenfell fire

The death toll is expected to rise, police said Credit: PA

At least 30 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire, police have said, as they warned the number is expected to continue to rise.

Speaking at a press conference, Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the figure included one victim who had died in hospital.

There was nothing to suggest the fire - which engulfed the tower block in west London - had been started deliberately, he added.

