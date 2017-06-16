Grenfell Tower: 24 people remain in hospital

Live updates: Police fear some Tower fire victims 'may never be identified'
- The search for people missing after the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in west London has entered a third day as police fear some of the victims may never be identified
- Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the blaze, in which at least 17 people died
- Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped the number of dead does not reach 'triple figures'
- The latest figures from NHS England show that 24 people who were injured in the fire are still being treated in hospitals across London, of whom 12 remain in a critical care
- A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233