Grenfell Tower: Government will do 'whatever required'

Whatever is required of the Government in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire shall be done, Sajid Javid has promised.

The Communities Secretary said immediate action would be taken as an investigation into the blaze - which has so far left 17 dead - gets underway.

"We need to do whatever it takes to make people that live in those properties safe: that's either make the properties safe or find some other accommodation, it has to be done," he told BBC Radio 4.

"The Government has been absolutely clear on this: we need to do whatever is required and that will happen.

"In this country, in this century, for this kind of thing to happen it is horrific and we cannot allow anything like this to ever happen again."