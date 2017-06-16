Advertisement

Live updates: Police fear some Tower fire victims 'may never be identified'

  • The search for people missing after the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in west London has entered a third day as police fear some of the victims may never be identified
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the blaze, in which at least 17 people died
  • Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped the number of dead does not reach 'triple figures'
  • The latest figures from NHS England show that 24 people who were injured in the fire are still being treated in hospitals across London, of whom 12 remain in a critical care
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
Grenfell Tower: Government will do 'whatever required'

Sajid Javid said the Government would do whatever is required. Credit: PA

Whatever is required of the Government in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire shall be done, Sajid Javid has promised.

The Communities Secretary said immediate action would be taken as an investigation into the blaze - which has so far left 17 dead - gets underway.

"We need to do whatever it takes to make people that live in those properties safe: that's either make the properties safe or find some other accommodation, it has to be done," he told BBC Radio 4.

"The Government has been absolutely clear on this: we need to do whatever is required and that will happen.

"In this country, in this century, for this kind of thing to happen it is horrific and we cannot allow anything like this to ever happen again."

