Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Death toll of Grenfell Tower fire hits 30, and is likely to rise further

  • The search for people missing after the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in west London has entered a third day as police fear some of the victims may never be identified
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a public inquiry into the blaze
  • At least 30 people have now been confirmed dead, and police say that number is likely to rise
  • Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said he hoped the number of dead does not reach 'triple figures'
  • The Queen and Prince William on Friday visited a rest centre helping those affected
  • The latest figures from NHS England show that 24 people who were injured in the fire are still being treated in hospitals across London, of whom 12 remain in a critical care
  • A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233
View all 50 updates ›

PM visits Grenfell Tower fire injured in hospital

Theresa May is greeted outside Chelsea and Westminister hospital.

Prime Minister Theresa May has visited Chelsea and Westminster hospital in south west London where some of those injured in the Grenfell Tower fire are being treated.

It comes after Mrs May was criticised for not meeting survivors of the disaster when she made a private visit to the scene on Thursday.

At least 30 people are confirmed to have died in the blaze with the death toll expected to rise.

Twenty-four people who were injured in the fire are still being treated in hospitals across London, of whom 12 remain in a critical care.

  1. Read more
  2. 50 updates
Live updates: Death toll of Grenfell Tower fire hits 30, and is likely to rise further

More on this story