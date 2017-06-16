PM visits Grenfell Tower fire injured in hospital

Prime Minister Theresa May has visited Chelsea and Westminster hospital in south west London where some of those injured in the Grenfell Tower fire are being treated.

It comes after Mrs May was criticised for not meeting survivors of the disaster when she made a private visit to the scene on Thursday.

At least 30 people are confirmed to have died in the blaze with the death toll expected to rise.

Twenty-four people who were injured in the fire are still being treated in hospitals across London, of whom 12 remain in a critical care.