North Korean leader 'briefed' on Guam missile plan

The people of Guam could this week find out whether North Korean missiles will be heading in their direction.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was briefed on his military's plans to launch missiles in waters near Guam and said he would watch the "foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees" before giving orders.

However, residents of the US territory do not believe an attack is imminent.

Should North Korea fire any missiles towards the Western Pacific island, it would be making a "critical mistake", one islander predicted.