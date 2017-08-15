Foreign ownership of British fishing fleet investigated

Foreign ownership of the British fishing fleet is being investigated by a government agency, ITV News has learned.

There has long been a loophole that allows predominately EU crews to fish in British waters. Operating under a "flag of convenience", foreign owned and crewed trawlers can fish in British waters as long as they visit a UK port twice a year. Even then, they only need to sell a small part of their catch in Britain.

Now, the Marine Management Organisation is investigating the practice.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says that leaving the EU will give Britain "an opportunity to design a new domestic fishing policy that allows our industry to thrive".

