Sisters recall bloodshed created by Partition of India

Exactly 70 years ago, at the stroke of midnight between August 14 and 15, 1947, British rule ended in India, and the two separate nations of Pakistan and an independent India were created.

However, the Partition of India resulted in huge bloodshed due to religious differences.

Families were slaughtered as Muslims headed west, while Hindus and Sikhs headed east, settling on either side of a border created by the departing British.

Muslim sisters Suriya and Khairun were young children at the time of the Partition.

Fear and danger over the situation led to their family leaving their home in Bombay to settle in Karachi in the newly created Pakistan, a journey of more than 800 miles.