Boyega on racism: Ignorance takes time to wash off

British star John Boyega has spoken about his personal experience of racism in the wake of the violent clashes in Charlottesville.

Boyega, who stars in the new film Detroit, which depicts the city's 1967 race riots, said: "Thank God I've not experienced the horrors that the people in this movie experienced...

"The first ever time racism came up was because of a well known reaction to me being in Star Wars. [Racism] is not something I necessarily dodge, or get annoyed about, I just think ignorance takes some time to wash off. So you sometimes have to have patience."