Live updates: 'Several killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation

Spanish police say they have shot dead several suspects while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack in Cambrils, south of Barcelona.

It comes after at least 13 people were killed and 100 injured after a van mounted a pavement and ploughed into pedestrians at a popular tourist spot in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • A white Fiat van was used to carry out the attack in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, mounting the pavement at around 5pm local time on Thursday
  • Two suspects are in custody and are being treated "as terrorists"
  • A manhunt is continuing for the driver of the van
  • Officials are linking the attack with an explosion in Catalonia on Wednesday, in which one person died
  • Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time
  • Spanish police said several people were killed in the Cambrils operation
Barcelona attack was 'jihad terrorism', says Spanish PM

Mariano Rajoy said his country is mourning with Barcelona. Credit: APTN

Spain's prime minister has said the attack on Barcelona was "jihad terrorism".

Mariano Rajoy said his country is mourning in solidarity with Barcelona and other European cities hit by deadly extremist attacks.

Rajoy traveled to Barcelona following the van attack that killed 13 people and injured 100.

He said the victims and their family and friends "are in this moment our main priority".

Three days of mourning have been declared to honour the victims of the attack.

