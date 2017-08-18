Barcelona to wear black armbands in tribute to victims

Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'
Five terrorists have been shot dead by Spanish police in a second attack to hit Catalonia in a matter of hours.
Seven people were injured in the coastal town of Cambrils when a group launched a vehicle attack similar to that which left 13 people dead and over 100 injured in Barcelona.
Here are the latest developments:
- Five terrorists wearing explosive belts rammed civilians with a car in Cambrils early on Friday morning
- All five were shot dead, while six civilians and a police officer were hurt. Two civilians are said to be seriously injured
- Hours earlier, a white van rammed pedestrians in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 100
- Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
- The driver of the van has still not been found and a major manhunt is under way
- Investigators believe the attacks in Cambrils and Barcelona and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
- IS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack, the deadliest in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombs