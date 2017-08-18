Advertisement

Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'

Five terrorists have been shot dead by Spanish police in a second attack to hit Catalonia in a matter of hours.

Seven people were injured in the coastal town of Cambrils when a group launched a vehicle attack similar to that which left 13 people dead and over 100 injured in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Five terrorists wearing explosive belts rammed civilians with a car in Cambrils early on Friday morning
  • All five were shot dead, while six civilians and a police officer were hurt. Two civilians are said to be seriously injured
  • Hours earlier, a white van rammed pedestrians in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 100
  • Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
  • The driver of the van has still not been found and a major manhunt is under way
  • Investigators believe the attacks in Cambrils and Barcelona and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
  • IS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack, the deadliest in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombs
Barcelona to wear black armbands in tribute to victims

Lionel Messi was among the footballers to express their shock and sadness Credit: PA

Barcelona football club will pay tribute to the victims of their city's terror attack by wearing black armbands for their opening match of the season this weekend.

A minute's silence will also be held ahead of Barcelona's meeting with Real Betis at the Nou Camp on Sunday, as well as at matches across Spain.

Barcelona said in a statement:

FC Barcelona wants to express its profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the hear of our city, la Rambla de Barcelona. The club wishes to send our support and thoughts to the victims, their families and friends as well as the people of Barcelona and its visitors.

As a mark of respect, the flags will fly at half-mast at the club's installations and the players from both teams will wear black armbands in all matches this weekend.

On Sunday, before the 2017/18 LaLiga opener against Betis, the Nou Camp will hold a minute's silence in recognition and memory of the victims.

– FC Barcelona

The Spanish Football Federation also issued a statement calling for a minutes silence ahead of matches and expressing its "total condemnation" of the attack.

Meanwhile Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were among the football stars to express their shock and sadness at the events of Thursday.

