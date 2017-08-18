Advertisement

Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'

Five terrorists have been shot dead by Spanish police in a second attack to hit Catalonia in a matter of hours.

Seven people were injured in the coastal town of Cambrils when a group launched a vehicle attack similar to that which left 13 people dead and over 100 injured in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Five terrorists wearing explosive belts rammed civilians with a car in Cambrils early on Friday morning
  • All five were shot dead, while six civilians and a police officer were hurt. Two civilians are said to be seriously injured
  • Hours earlier, a white van rammed pedestrians in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 100
  • Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
  • The driver of the van has still not been found and a major manhunt is under way
  • Investigators believe the attacks in Cambrils and Barcelona and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
  • IS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack, the deadliest in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombs
Barcelona's Las Ramblas re-opens after attack

Police check a persons documents on Las Ramblas Credit: AP

Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade has been quietly reopened to the public.

Pedestrian were being allowed past police lines and back on the famous walkway on Friday morning, following the horrific attack that saw a van plough into holidaymakers and locals killing 13 people and wounding more than 100.

Barcelona is returning to its usual bustling self but the city centre is under tight surveillance, with armed police seen checking people's documents on Las Ramblas.

The street, which is nearly a mile long, is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions and is packed with cafes, restaurants, shops and stalls.

