The suspected suicide belts worn by the five attackers in Cambrils were fake, Catalonia's regional head Carles Puigdemont has said.

Mr Puigdemont was speaking to local radio.

Early on Friday morning police shot dead all five attackers who launched a vehicle attack in the Spanish coastal town, hours after an attack in Barcelona in which 13 people were killed.

Seven people, including a police officer, were injured during the Cambrils incident.