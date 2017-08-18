Advertisement

Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'

Five suspected terrorists have been shot dead by Spanish police in a second attack to hit Catalonia in a matter of hours.

Seven people were injured, including a police officer, in the coastal town of Cambrils when a group launched a vehicle attack similar to that which left 13 people dead and over 100 injured in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • A white Fiat van was used to carry out the attack in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, mounting the pavement at around 5pm local time on Thursday
  • Two suspects are in custody and are being treated "as terrorists"
  • A manhunt is continuing for the driver of the van
  • Officials are linking the attack with an explosion in Catalonia on Wednesday, in which one person died
  • Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time
  • Spanish police said four suspects were killed in the Cambrils operation
Cambrils, Barcelona and Alcanar incidents 'related'

The attack in Barcelona killed 13 people. Credit: AP

The five suspected terrorists shot dead in Cambrils are linked to the van attack in Barcelona and an explosion at a house in Alcanar, Catalan police believe.

Seven people were injured in Cambrils, including a police officer, early on Friday when a group launched a vehicle attack similar to that which left 13 people dead and over 100 injured in Barcelona on Thursday.

One person was killed in an explosion on Wednesday night at the property in Alcanar, where gas cylinders were found.

