Cambrils, Barcelona and Alcanar incidents 'related'

Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'
Five suspected terrorists have been shot dead by Spanish police in a second attack to hit Catalonia in a matter of hours.
Seven people were injured, including a police officer, in the coastal town of Cambrils when a group launched a vehicle attack similar to that which left 13 people dead and over 100 injured in Barcelona.
Here are the latest developments:
- A white Fiat van was used to carry out the attack in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, mounting the pavement at around 5pm local time on Thursday
- Two suspects are in custody and are being treated "as terrorists"
- A manhunt is continuing for the driver of the van
- Officials are linking the attack with an explosion in Catalonia on Wednesday, in which one person died
- Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time
- Spanish police said four suspects were killed in the Cambrils operation