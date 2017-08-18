Advertisement

Live: Spain terror attacks death toll rises to 14

The death toll in two Spanish terror attacks has now risen to 14, police said.

At least 13 people have died and more than 100 were injured when a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday night.

Hours later five suspected terrorists wearing fake suicide vests were shot dead by police after driving into people in the coastal town of Cambrils.

Seven people, including a police officer, were injured in that attack. One woman later died.

Here are the latest developments on the story:

  • Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
  • Police are investigating whether the Barcelona van driver was among the suspects shot dead in Cambrils
  • A small number of Brits are believed to be among the injured
  • Thousands held a minute's silence for those who lost their lives
  • Investigators believe the attacks and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
  • IS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack, the deadliest in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombings
Hunt for vehicle rented by Barcelona suspects

Flowers, messages and candles form a memorial tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack. Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Spanish police are looking for a vehicle rented by suspects of the Barcelona attack after reports it may have crossed into France.

A French security official said Spanish police gave them the information about the car which was rented on Thursday in Spain.

French police are on the lookout nationwide for the car which is a Kangoo utlity vehicle and were also handed information by the Spanish authorities about four suspects believed to be on the run.

France's interior minister said his country has reinforced police surveillance of what is normally an open border between the two countries.

