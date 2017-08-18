Advertisement

Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'

Five terrorists have been shot dead by Spanish police in a second attack to hit Catalonia in a matter of hours.

Seven people were injured in the coastal town of Cambrils when a group launched a vehicle attack similar to that which left 13 people dead and over 100 injured in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Five terrorists wearing explosive belts rammed civilians with a car in Cambrils early on Friday morning
  • All five were shot dead, while six civilians and a police officer were hurt. Two civilians are said to be seriously injured
  • Hours earlier, a white van rammed pedestrians in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 100
  • Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
  • The driver of the van has still not been found and a major manhunt is under way
  • Investigators believe the attacks in Cambrils and Barcelona and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
  • IS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack, the deadliest in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombs
Irish family among injured in Barcelona attack

An Irish family were among those injured in the attack Credit: AP

An Irish family of four are among those who have been caught up in the terror attack in Barcelona.

Their injuries are understood to be non life-threatening.

The mother and father are originally from the Philippines and are naturalised Irish citizens, while their two children were both born in Ireland, according to reports.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs is assisting the family.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among the world leaders to condemn the attack, which killed 13 people and left more than 100 injured.

