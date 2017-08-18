Police operation in Cambrils for 'possible terrorist attack'

Live updates: 'Several killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation
Spanish police say they have shot dead several suspects while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack in Cambrils, south of Barcelona.
It comes after at least 13 people were killed and 100 injured after a van mounted a pavement and ploughed into pedestrians at a popular tourist spot in Barcelona.
Here are the latest developments:
- A white Fiat van was used to carry out the attack in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, mounting the pavement at around 5pm local time on Thursday
- Two suspects are in custody and are being treated "as terrorists"
- A manhunt is continuing for the driver of the van
- Officials are linking the attack with an explosion in Catalonia on Wednesday, in which one person died
- Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time
- Spanish police said several people were killed in the Cambrils operation