Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: 'Several killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation

Spanish police say they have shot dead several suspects while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack in Cambrils, south of Barcelona.

It comes after at least 13 people were killed and 100 injured after a van mounted a pavement and ploughed into pedestrians at a popular tourist spot in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • A white Fiat van was used to carry out the attack in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, mounting the pavement at around 5pm local time on Thursday
  • Two suspects are in custody and are being treated "as terrorists"
  • A manhunt is continuing for the driver of the van
  • Officials are linking the attack with an explosion in Catalonia on Wednesday, in which one person died
  • Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time
  • Spanish police said several people were killed in the Cambrils operation
View all 9 updates ›

Police operation in Cambrils for 'possible terrorist attack'

A police operation is taking place in Cambrils, around 70 miles outside Barcelona, for a "possible terrorist attack", authorities in Spain say.

The Catalan police force, Mossos, tweeted that people should avoid going out if they are in the area.

Shortly after midnight there were reports of police activity in the coastal town, and the 112 Catalonia emergency service tweeted: "IF YOU'RE NOW IN Cambrils avoid going out. Stay home, stay safe. Police operation ongoing."

There were reports on social media of gunfire being heard in the area.

  1. Read more
  2. 9 updates
Live updates: 'Several killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation

More on this story