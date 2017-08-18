Advertisement

Live: Spain terror attacks death toll rises to 14

The death toll in the Spanish terror attacks has now risen to 14, police said.

At least 13 people died and more than 100 were injured when a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday night.

Hours later five suspected terrorists wearing fake suicide vests were shot by police after driving into people in the coastal town of Cambrils.

Seven people, including a police officer, were injured in that attack. One woman later died.

Here are the latest developments on the story:

  • Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
  • The driver of the van has still not been found and a major manhunt is under way
  • An Italian father-of-two is among the first victims named
  • A small number of Brits are believed to be among the injured
  • Thousands held a minute's silence for those who lost their lives
  • Investigators believe the attacks and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
  • IS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack, the deadliest in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombings
Queen condemns 'deeply upsetting' attacks in Spain message

King Felipe visited the UK last month. Credit: PA

The Queen has sent her condolences to the King of Spain in the wake of the country's two terror attacks.

Her Majesty described events in Barcelona and Cambrils, where 14 people were killed, as "deeply upsetting".

In her message to King Felipe, the Queen said: "It is deeply upsetting when innocent people are put at risk in this way when going about their daily lives.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and the people who are recovering in hospital."

The Spanish royal, who made a state visit to the UK last month, joined thousands of people in Barcelona for a minute's silence on Friday.

