'Several people killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation

Spanish police say they have shot dead several suspects while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack south of Barcelona.

Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time, around eight hours after a van driver killed 13 people and injured more than 100 in a terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Bystanders could be seen running for cover and several gunshots heard in footage posted on social media that appeared to have been filmed on the town's beachfront promenade.

Police warned people in the town, around 70 miles from Barcelona, not to go out on the streets.

Spain's public broadcaster, RTVE, is reporting that officers have killed four people and injured another.

The broadcaster said police suspected they were planning an attack in Cambrils.