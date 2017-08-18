Advertisement

Live updates: 'Several killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation

Spanish police say they have shot dead several suspects while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack in Cambrils, south of Barcelona.

It comes after at least 13 people were killed and 100 injured after a van mounted a pavement and ploughed into pedestrians at a popular tourist spot in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • A white Fiat van was used to carry out the attack in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, mounting the pavement at around 5pm local time on Thursday
  • Two suspects are in custody and are being treated "as terrorists"
  • A manhunt is continuing for the driver of the van
  • Officials are linking the attack with an explosion in Catalonia on Wednesday, in which one person died
  • Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time
  • Spanish police said several people were killed in the Cambrils operation
'Several people killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation

Spanish police say they have shot dead several suspects while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack south of Barcelona.

Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time, around eight hours after a van driver killed 13 people and injured more than 100 in a terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Bystanders could be seen running for cover and several gunshots heard in footage posted on social media that appeared to have been filmed on the town's beachfront promenade.

Police warned people in the town, around 70 miles from Barcelona, not to go out on the streets.

Spain's public broadcaster, RTVE, is reporting that officers have killed four people and injured another.

The broadcaster said police suspected they were planning an attack in Cambrils.

