Spain attack suspects 'had no background in terror'

Live: Spain terror attacks death toll rises to 14

The death toll in the Spanish terror attacks has now risen to 14, police said.

At least 13 people died and more than 100 were injured when a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday night.

Hours later five suspected terrorists wearing fake suicide vests were shot by police after driving into people in the coastal town of Cambrils.

Seven people, including a police officer, were injured in that attack. One woman later died.

Here are the latest developments on the story: