Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'

Five terrorists have been shot dead by Spanish police in a second attack to hit Catalonia in a matter of hours.

Seven people were injured in the coastal town of Cambrils when a group launched a vehicle attack similar to that which left 13 people dead and over 100 injured in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Five terrorists wearing explosive belts rammed civilians with a car in Cambrils early on Friday morning
  • All five were shot dead, while six civilians and a police officer were hurt. Two civilians are said to be seriously injured
  • Hours earlier, a white van rammed pedestrians in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 100
  • Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
  • The driver of the van has still not been found and a major manhunt is under way
  • Investigators believe the attacks in Cambrils and Barcelona and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
  • IS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack, the deadliest in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombs
View all 15 updates ›

Third suspect arrested over Barcelona attack

At least 13 people died in the attack. Credit: AP

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack, the Catalonia interior ministry said.

The suspect was reportedly arrested in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll.

Police are already holding two people in custody over the attack. But they have yet to release their identities or announce any charges.

It is thought the driver of the van, which ploughed into the busy Las Ramblas area killed at least 13 and injuring 100, is still on the run.

Hours after the Barcelona attack, police shot dead five suspected terrorists who drove into people in the Spanish coastal town of Cambrils.

Seven people, including a police officer were injured.

  1. Read more
  2. 15 updates
Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'

More on this story