Thousands mark Barcelona attack with minute's silence

Live updates: Five shot dead as Spanish police 'stop second terror attack'
Five terrorists have been shot dead by police in the Spanish coastal town of Cambrils, bringing an end to the second attack to hit Catalonia.
It came just hours after terrorists launched a vehicle attack in Barcelona that left 13 people dead and more than 100 injured. In Cambrils, seven people were injured.
Here are the latest developments:
- Five terrorists wearing fake explosive belts rammed civilians with a car in Cambrils early on Friday morning
- All five were shot dead, while six civilians and a police officer were hurt. Two civilians are said to be seriously injured
- Hours earlier, a white van rammed pedestrians in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 100
- Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
- The driver of the van has still not been found and a major manhunt is under way
- Investigators believe the attacks in Cambrils and Barcelona and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
- IS has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack, the deadliest in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombings