Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: 'Several killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation

Spanish police say they have shot dead several suspects while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack in Cambrils, south of Barcelona.

It comes after at least 13 people were killed and 100 injured after a van mounted a pavement and ploughed into pedestrians at a popular tourist spot in Barcelona.

Here are the latest developments:

  • A white Fiat van was used to carry out the attack in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, mounting the pavement at around 5pm local time on Thursday
  • Two suspects are in custody and are being treated "as terrorists"
  • A manhunt is continuing for the driver of the van
  • Officials are linking the attack with an explosion in Catalonia on Wednesday, in which one person died
  • Reports of an operation by security services in Cambrils emerged shortly after 1am local time
  • Spanish police said several people were killed in the Cambrils operation
View all 9 updates ›

Van removed from scene of Barcelona attack

The van is taken away from the scene. Credit: APTN

The van used in the Barcelona terror attack has been removed from the scene.

The white Fiat van drove around a third of a mile down Las Ramblas, striking pedestrians in the busy tourist hotspot and killing at least 13 people.

  1. Read more
  2. 9 updates
Live updates: 'Several killed' in Spanish anti-terror operation

More on this story