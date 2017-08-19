Spanish police: key Barcelona terror suspect 'is dead'

Live: Spain terror attacks death toll rises to 14

The death toll in two Spanish terror attacks now stands at 14, police said.

At least 13 people have died and more than 100 were injured when a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday night.

A woman was then killed when a second vehicle was driven into people in the coastal town of Cambrils hours later.

Seven people, including a police officer, were also injured. Five suspected terrorists wearing fake suicide vests were shot dead by police following the attack.

Here are the latest developments: