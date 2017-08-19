Advertisement

Live: Spain terror attacks death toll rises to 14

The death toll in two Spanish terror attacks now stands at 14, police said.

At least 13 people have died and more than 100 were injured when a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday night.

A woman was then killed when a second vehicle was driven into people in the coastal town of Cambrils hours later.

Seven people, including a police officer, were also injured. Five suspected terrorists wearing fake suicide vests were shot dead by police following the attack.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack
  • Four further suspects remain at large
  • Spanish police are looking for a vehicle rented by suspects after reports it may have crossed into France
  • Police are investigating whether the Barcelona van driver was among the suspects shot dead in Cambrils
  • A small number of Brits are believed to be among the injured
  • Thousands held a minute's silence for those who lost their lives
  • Investigators believe the attacks and an explosion at a property in Alancar on Wednesday are linked
Spanish police: key Barcelona terror suspect 'is dead'

Credit: Kiwi

The man thought to have driven the van that ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona is believed to be dead, say Spanish police sources.

Moussa Oukabir, who is said to be 17 or 18 years old, is said to have been among the five suspected terrorists killed following the attack, according to a union official for Spain's Civil Guard

Oukabir was suspected of using his brother's documents to rent the van which ploughed through pedestrians in the popular Las Ramblas shopping area.

Mossos, Catalonia's police force, said it had identified those shot by police but did not confirm their names.

