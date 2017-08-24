Advertisement

  1. National

Images 'show Barcelona attack van driver moments after attack'

Images have emerged which purportedly show the man believed to be responsible for driving a van into pedestrians in Barcelona.

Released by El Pais newspaper, they claim to show Younes Abouyaaqoub in La Boqueria market seconds after the attack.

Other developments include:

  • The death toll from the attack has risen from 14 to 15
  • Police say the latest victim is a man found stabbed in a car two hours after the Las Ramblas atrocity
  • They believe the car was used by one of the attackers to flee the scene of the Barcelona attack
  • Among those killed in the twin vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils was seven-year-old dual British-Australian national Julian Cadman
  • Some 34 nationalities were among those wounded in the attacks
View all 38 updates ›

Spain attacks: Second suspect released without charge

Sahl El Karib (second from right) was released without charge.

A second suspect in the Spain terror attacks has been released without charge.

Earlier this week, two men were formally charged with murder over the deadly attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils - which left 15 people and more than 120 wounded.

Mohamed Houli Chemlal, 21, and Driss Oukabir, 28, were part of a group of four arrested in the wake of last Thursday's rampages.

They were charged on Tuesday.

A third suspect, Mohamed Aalla, was released by a judge who ruled the evidence against him was too week.

The judge allowed authorities an additional 72 hours to question the fourth individual, Sahl El Karib, who owned a cybercafe in Ripoll.

But he has since been freed.

  1. Read more
  2. 38 updates
Images 'show Barcelona attack van driver moments after attack'

More on this story