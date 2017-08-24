Spain attacks: Second suspect released without charge

Images 'show Barcelona attack van driver moments after attack'
Images have emerged which purportedly show the man believed to be responsible for driving a van into pedestrians in Barcelona.
Released by El Pais newspaper, they claim to show Younes Abouyaaqoub in La Boqueria market seconds after the attack.
Other developments include:
- The death toll from the attack has risen from 14 to 15
- Police say the latest victim is a man found stabbed in a car two hours after the Las Ramblas atrocity
- They believe the car was used by one of the attackers to flee the scene of the Barcelona attack
- Among those killed in the twin vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils was seven-year-old dual British-Australian national Julian Cadman
- Some 34 nationalities were among those wounded in the attacks