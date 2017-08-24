Spain attacks: Second suspect released without charge

A second suspect in the Spain terror attacks has been released without charge.

Earlier this week, two men were formally charged with murder over the deadly attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils - which left 15 people and more than 120 wounded.

Mohamed Houli Chemlal, 21, and Driss Oukabir, 28, were part of a group of four arrested in the wake of last Thursday's rampages.

They were charged on Tuesday.

A third suspect, Mohamed Aalla, was released by a judge who ruled the evidence against him was too week.

The judge allowed authorities an additional 72 hours to question the fourth individual, Sahl El Karib, who owned a cybercafe in Ripoll.

But he has since been freed.