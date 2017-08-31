US 'show of force' in skies above Korean peninsula

US bombers have taken to the skies over the Korean peninsula in what is one of the clearest demonstrations of strength following North Korea's recent missile launches.

Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan on Tuesday. It landed in the sea, but earnt North Korea international condemnation for the move.

The US sortie above South Korea, part of joint military exercises with Seoul, was a show of solidarity with the US ally, but these are still tense days for South Koreans living below.

ITV News China correspondent Debi Edward reports: