Thomas Cook pilots plan three more strikes in Autumn

Thomas Cook pilots will stage three more strikes this Autumn if talks at the conciliation service Acas do not resolve a pay dispute, their union has announced.

They will stage walkouts on September 23 and 29 and October 3 unless there is a breakthrough in talks, the British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa) said.

Pilots at the travel company are currently on a 12-hour strike which started at 3am on Friday.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said they will "focus on trying to make progress" and urged Thomas Cook to make an "acceptable offer" so they can call of the action.

A spokesman for Thomas Cook said they had offered a "fair" pay deal.