Diane Abbott uses N-word on live TV in describing abuse

Diane Abbott used the n-word on live breakfast television while describing the racist and sexist abuse she receives online.

The shadow home secretary said she has been called a "n***** b****" by trolls on Twitter when she appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

According to Amnesty International, the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington received almost half of all the abusive tweets sent to female MPs in the run-up to the general election.

The Committee on Standards in Public Life is investigating the intimidation faced by election candidates under the orders of Prime Minister Theresa May.