Do we talk about schizophrenia in the right way?

What goes through your mind when you are told someone has schizophrenia?

Does it conjure up images of characters in films like The Dark Knight? According to the charity Rethink Mental Illness, films can contribute to the condition being widely misunderstood.

New research by the charity shows half of the people questioned believed schizophrenia is defined by a split personality, while a quarter thought it led to violent behaviour.

Brian Dow from Rethink Mental Illness and Alice Evans, an artist and teacher who has a schizophrenic disorder, joined ITV Lunchtime News Presenter Nina Hossain to discuss the issue.