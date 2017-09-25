Brexit divorce bill progress 'essential', says EU chief

The EU's chief negotiator has insisted real progress on Britain's divorce bill, citizens' rights and the Irish border is "essential" before discussing a transitional deal.

Michel Barnier said he was "keen and eager" to understand how Theresa May's Florence speech would be turned into a negotiating strategy.

David Davis insisted there are "no excuses" for standing in the way of progress over Brexit as the fourth round of talks resumed in Brussels.

ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner reports: