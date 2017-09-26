US targets North Korean banks in fresh sanctions

Donald Trump has slapped fresh sanctions on North Korea - targeting a number of the country's banks.

Eight North Korean banks and 26 financial workers based abroad are subject of the latest efforts to stem Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

The individuals work in a handful of countries, including Russia, China and Libya.

The US Treasury said it was targeting those "across the globe" who facilitate financial transactions for North Korea.

Tensions between the US and North Korea are continuing to heat up as leaders Kim Jong-un and Mr Trump exchange personal insults and talk of "war".