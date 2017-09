A planned 24-hour strike on Friday by pilots at Thomas Cook in a dispute over pay has been called off.

The British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa) union confirmed it has agreed to halt the upcoming action after talks.

Members will now be balloted on whether to go to arbitration to resolve the row, according to Thomas Cook.

Members of the union took industrial action earlier this month in what was the first UK pilots' strike in over 40 years.