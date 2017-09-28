May launches staunch defence of free market economy

Theresa May has warned that the failings of the free market economy must be addressed if it is to continue to enjoy public support.

The Prime Minister said that abandoning the market and adopting "ideologically extreme" polices instead would simply hurt the poorest and most vulnerable in society.

Her comments, in a speech to mark 20 years of operational independence at the Bank of England, came the day after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned that capitalism was facing a "crisis of legitimacy".

Mrs May insisted that a free market economy, operating under the right rules and regulations, remained the "greatest agent of collective human progress ever created".