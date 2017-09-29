Government backs Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games 2022 bid
Birmingham is now one step closer to hosting the Commonwealth Games after the government officially backed its bid.
The deadline for other countries to submit their bid to host the 2022 games is on Saturday, and so far only Birmingham has put itself forward.
Even if no other city bids for the games, there will still be a period of due diligence where the Commonwealth Games Federation will check Birmingham’s bid is viable.
A formal decision isn’t expected until November.