Boris Johnson warned 'no one is unsackable'

Boris Johnson has been warned "no one is unsackable" after his recent clashes with the prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary is due to give a speech at the Tory conference on Tuesday, while Theresa May will speak on Wednesday.

After his recent efforts to harden the prime minister's stance on Brexit, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said: "Nobody in government is unsackable.

"From the top to the way down. The answer is the prime minister has the job of deciding who should be in and who should be out."