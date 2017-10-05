Mixed reaction to Theresa May's Tory conference speech

Theresa May's speech to the 2017 Conservative Party conference was marred by interruptions.

While Cabinet ministers backed her performance, with the Home Secretary stating that the Prime Minister "has everyone's support" and the Health Secretary saying delivering the closing speech is "a very tough gig", others were less glowing in their analysis.

Ed Miliband's former advisor, Ayesha Hazarika, said that her coughing "had significance" as it was a symbol or her "weak" leadership.

While Katie Perrior, Mrs May's former director of public relations said a party leader's speech "is about the confidence you hold... but of course that confidence will be shot" following her speech.

However, Mrs May gained glowing reports from the party faithful, with activists stating she showed "strength of character" and "perseverance" in carrying on with her speech.