Gap between Scotland and Westminster 'never been wider'

The gap between Scotland and Westminster has "never been wider" Nicola Sturgeon has said at the Scottish National Party conference in Glasgow, as she pledged the SNP will "always" make the case for independence.

The Scottish First Minister had been forced to delay plans for a second Scottish independence referendum, after suffering heavy losses in June's snap general election.

While she insisted her party still has a mandate to hold such a vote, she said she would "respect" the desire for greater clarity over Brexit before Scots go to the polls again.