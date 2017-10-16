Failings that sunk HMS Sheffield revealed after 35 years

Newly declassified documents have revealed a catalogue of errors that led to the sinking of HMS Sheffield during the Falklands war in 1982.

An official report, kept secret for 35 years, concluded that the destroyer could have avoided being downed by an Argentine missile.

The blast killed 20 crew members, while others suffered injuries after being forced to abandon ship.

The complete report lists a catalogue of failings. It shows that one of the two officers on look-out at the time had gone for a coffee, and the other was in the lavatory.

However, it appears that blame was hushed up so as not to undermine the national mood of victory at the end of the war.