Bill Clinton tries to broker new Northern Ireland deal

Bill Clinton, who helped reach a historic Northern Irish peace deal, has held talks with both sides in the hope of overcoming the current deadlock over power-sharing.

The former US President met both DUP and Sinn Fein leaders in an effort to help them find a breakthrough.

The sticking point is language - Sinn Fein want a new Irish language act giving Gaelic equal status with English. Their sponsorship of the effort reflects the fact that most Irish speakers are nationalists.

But the DUP says an exclusively Irish language act would ignore Ulster Scots speakers, who are mainly protestant.

The two sides must find a common language or face a return to direct rule, which is one outcome that neither side wants.