Brave cancer patient, 7, makes ITV News presenter blush

It's not so often that presenters are the ones answering awkward questions.

But a brave young cancer patient left ITV News' Lucrezia Millarini blushing after asking her if she was single during an appearance on the lunchtime news.

Erin Cross, aged seven, was given a WellChild award by Prince Harry for her courage in the face of leukemia.

Her appearance on the programme descended into giggles when she asked her cheeky question on behalf of a friend.

Erin was hailed as a "little superstar" by viewers.