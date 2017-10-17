More than 40 people killed in Portugal wildfires

Late season wildfires that broke out over the weekend in Portugal have killed at least 41 people, including a one-month-old baby, making 2017 the deadliest year on record for forest blazes in the country.

The fires returned to Portugal four months after a summer blaze claimed 64 lives in one night. The year's current total of 99 deaths is far higher than the previous annual record of 25, in 1966.

The Civil Protection Agency said the baby's body was found near Tabua, 120 miles north of Lisbon. The parents' bodies were reportedly found nearby.

Agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar said the death toll could rise: "We are still searching burnt areas to see if there are any more victims."

Portugal endures widespread forest blazes every summer. Most fires are set deliberately, officials say, and spread quickly due to poor forest management which leaves debris that fuels fires.