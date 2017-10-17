Tory rebels push for reform of Universal Credit

Conservative MPs concerned about the controversial roll-out of Universal Credit have held an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister.

As many as 25 Conservative members who are said to be considering refusing to back the government's flagship benefits policy, reports ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen.

Rebels are concerned over the six-week gap between signing up and receiving the benefit, which risks leaving many vulnerable people desperate and in debt.

None of the Tory MPs at the meeting would say what they discussed in their meeting with Mrs May.

But it seems possible there may be a compromise on the way.