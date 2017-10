A great-great-grandmother from Cumbria has become a supercentenarian after celebrating her 110th birthday.

Amy Johnson is believed to be only the fourth person in the UK to belong to the exclusive club.

Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica on October 18, 1907, Ms Johnson moved 4,500 miles to Westmoreland in Cumbria 54 years later in 1961.

Since then, she has lived in the village of Shap, where she is know to everyone simply as "Grandma".