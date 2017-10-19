Numbers of flying insects in rapid decline

Insects make up two thirds of all animals on earth - but the numbers of all types of flying insect are in rapid decline, according to scientists in Germany.

They measured the total biomass of flying insects caught in tent traps in 63 protection areas across Germany over a period of 27 years, and discovered that it had declined by an average of 76%, and as much as 82% in mid-summer.

The dramatic declines occurred regardless of habitat type and could not be explained by weather changes, altered land use and environmental characteristics, scientists said.