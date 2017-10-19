Ray Winstone coaches veterans ahead of stage debut
Actor Ray Winstone has been coaching a group of veterans who have joined a theatre group created to give them a voice.
The veterans will perform in a stage play on Remembrance Sunday which is based on and starring men who have found therapy in theatre.
Ray Winstone has been giving the veterans a masterclass in engaging with their emotions before they perform the Bravo 22 play 'Unspoken' which was written after interviews and workshops with veterans.