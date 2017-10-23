Macron's pet dog Nemo interrupts ministerial meeting by peeing in the fireplace
The French President's pet dog has caused a stir in the Presidential Palace - after interrupting a ministerial meeting by urinating on the fireplace.
Emmanuel Macron adopted Nemo from a local shelter in August, and he seems to have made himself very much at home at the Elysée Palace in Paris.
The junior ministers and Macron laughed off the incident, which was comically captured on tape a camera operator who was covering the meeting.